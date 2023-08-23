Time to #GoNads says Mid Beds MP candidate as pressure mounts for Nadine Dorries to make good on her promise to quit

Reform UK's Mid Bedfordshire candidate has told supporters that constituents are "quite irritated by the absence of a fully functioning MP"

Nadine Dorries (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Dave Holland was speaking at his campaign Q&A session at Pulloxhill’s Cross Keys pub on Sunday (August 20).

He also shared his two theories of when the current Conservative MP, Nadine Dorries, will resign.

Dorries said she was resigning “with immediate effect” in June, but has yet to do so.

Holland said: “Either she’s going to resign at the beginning of September on the fourth or fifth, in which event they’ll try and squeeze in a by-election before the end of September so that it doesn’t interfere with the three-week jolly of the conference season.

“The alternative is that she’s going to resign at or around the eve of the Conservative Conference.

“It depends, I suppose, on what Boris tells her to do to cause maximum irritation to Rishi Sunak, and to sell copies of her new book,” he said.

Following the meeting, Holland told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are being held hostage and being used as leverage by Nadine Dorries to achieve her own personal games and ends.

“That is the way I see the situation, I think it is a shameless act, and it’s time for her to go now.

“She must know what the people think of her and it is unbelievable and is not addressing her constituent issues.

“So #GoNads.”

Meanwhile, two councils have now written to the MP demanding that she either quits, or starts doing her job.

LBC Radio also placed adverts in the Bedford Times and Citizen asking if anyone had seen the MP. There are also signs around the constituency calling for her to go.

Unlock Democracy has urged the standards commissioner to launch a probe into Dorries, who was briefly culture secretary under Boris Johnson’s government.

In a series of tweets in June, Dorries – who was elected as MP for Mid Bedfordshire in 2005 – said she would not officially resign until she had access to information regarding an expected peerage under Johnson’s resignation honours.