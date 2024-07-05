Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Results from Thursday's general election are coming in, and in Mid Bedfordshire Conservative candidate Blake Stephenson has won the seat.

It means the seat has returned to the Tories after Labour's Alistair Strathern won it in the by-election following Nadine Dorries' resignation. But boundary changes mean he is instead standing in Hitchin.

The voter turnout in Mid Bedfordshire was 67.7 per cent and the votes were as follows:

Elected: Blake Stephenson (Conservative) - 16,912

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Results have been counted

Maahwish Mirza (Labour) - 15,591

Dave Holland (Reform UK) - 8,594

Richard Brunning (Social Democratic Party) - 172

Cade Sibley (Green) - 2,584

Stuart Roberts (Liberal Democrats) - 4,068

Gareth Mackey (Independent) - 1,700

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the election, Mr Stephenson said: “I’ve lived here for a decade, I’m also a Central Bedfordshire councillor, and since being elected [in 2023] I’ve proved that I’m able to work with anyone and everyone to focus on our communities and get things done.”

He has been a Meppershall and Shillington councillor for just over a year, and was a former chair of the local Conservative Party.

He added: “Critically working with colleagues in Bedford Borough Council and Central Beds Council to focus on the things that matter in our communities and to work with them to drive forward solutions and improvements in our villages and towns,” he said.