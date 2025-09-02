More than two thirds of child carers in Bedford not getting the support they need

More than two-thirds of young carers in Bedford are not getting the support they need. Picture: Adobe stock

More than two-thirds of young carers in Bedford are not formally identified or supported, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis presented to the council’s Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, September 1) shows the borough is estimated to have 3,675 young carers, but only 1,004 are registered with the local service.

Young carers are defined as under-18s who help care for a parent or sibling with physical or mental health difficulties. Their tasks include “helping with cooking, cleaning and shopping… emotional support… helping to give medicine… [and] personal care, such as helping someone dress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s own data shows their situation is worsening. Three years ago, just 11 per cent were assessed as having ‘high needs’. Today, that figure has jumped to 38 per cent.

In a July inspection of the council’s children’s services, Ofsted warned: “The identification of young carers and their support needs is inconsistent. Some children’s needs remain unassessed and the impact of being a young carer is not fully considered.”

The committee also heard about the heavy responsibilities some children shoulder every day. Wendy Beeton-Townshend, manager for early help and family support services, said some children are doing “two hours of care” before going to school.

Councillor Carl Meader (Labour, Kempston South) referred to a presentation given by young carers “a few years ago”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of their main concerns was if they came forward… about what they were actually doing, that they could be taken into care,” he said.

Harmesh Bhogal, director of children’s services, sought to reassure young carers: “I completely understand why those young people might think that, but I can absolutely guarantee you if there is a young carer in that position we are there to support them not to remove them from their family.

“We only take children into care if they are at significant risk of harm at home.

“Otherwise we will do our absolute utmost, across the whole of the service, to keep that family together,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Bedford’s young carer support is delivered through a joint contract with Central Bedfordshire and the NHS Integrated Care Board. But officers admitted the joint arrangement “has not been as strong as it should be.”

Bedford plans to create its own standalone young carers service when the contract ends in 2026. A new Young Carers Strategy is being developed, with consultation planned later this year.

Young carers in Bedford can currently get help through Carers in Bedfordshire, which runs assessments, school support, 1:1 sessions and group activities as part of a jointly commissioned service.

Around 700 young carers accessed events and wellbeing support last year, and the council says it is now developing a new borough-wide Young Carers Strategy to strengthen the offer from 2026.