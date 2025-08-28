Bedford council's children's services downgraded to 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Borough Hall Bedford

Bedford Borough Council’s children’s services have been judged to “require improvement to be good” in all areas, following a fresh Ofsted inspection in July 2025.

The verdict marks a decline from the last inspection in November 2021, when the service was rated good across the board.

Inspectors found that while many vulnerable children continue to receive effective help, gaps and inconsistencies remain, and in several areas performance has worsened.

A council spokesperson said the borough “acknowledges and accepts” the findings, adding: “This provides clear direction for the development of the service.

“We are already implementing a robust improvement plan and will continue working closely with partners to ensure every child receives the support they deserve.”

The Conservative administration also stressed that the council is not alone in facing difficulties.

“Like many councils, we’ve been operating in a national context of severe placement shortages and high demand,” a Conservative Group spokesperson said.

“We’ve already added resources, strengthened management capacity and are delivering a robust improvement plan with our Safeguarding Partners.”

What’s got worse since 2021

Overall effectiveness: The service has slipped from good to requires improvement in every category

Placement sufficiency: A shortage of suitable homes has left a significant number of children living in unregistered children’s homes. Inspectors said this reflects a lack of urgency in tackling the problem

Management and oversight: Weaknesses in supervision and performance management mean leaders are not always driving improvements or ensuring consistent practice

Support for homeless teenagers: Some 16- and 17-year-olds presenting as homeless faced delays, poor experiences, and were not routinely offered advocacy or made aware of their rights

Care leavers’ support: Personal advisors carry very high caseloads, pathway plans are sometimes out of date, and opportunities for work or training through the council and partners have not been fully explored

Long-standing weaknesses not fixed

Inspectors also criticised Bedford Borough Council for failing to make sufficient progress on issues already raised in earlier inspections:

Privately fostered children: Safeguarding and oversight remain inconsistent

Neglect: The response to chronic neglect is still patchy, with too little understanding of its long-term impact on children

Return home interviews: Although more children now take part, the quality of interviews after a child goes missing remains variable

Corporate parenting: The council’s revamped corporate parenting board is still not having enough impact in holding members and partners to account

Data and quality assurance: Leaders lack reliable performance information to spot weaknesses and drive change

Pockets of strength remain

Despite the overall decline, Ofsted praised the council for:

An effective “front door” service to triage and respond quickly to referrals

Strong early help services supporting families before problems escalate

A determined and effective multi-agency response to child exploitation risks

High levels of participation from young people in shaping services, including co-producing resources and influencing decision-making forums

Improved adoption services and steady progress in recruiting foster carers

The council pointed to national challenges in children’s social care, including a shortage of placements, and said unregistered homes were only used when no other option was available.

The spokesperson urged residents to consider fostering to help reduce reliance on such placements.

On workforce pressures, they added: “The need to support our team with their workload is recognised.

“Additional capacity and resources will be required to reduce caseloads to a manageable level which will improve outcomes for children.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the portolio holder for for valuing families: children’s services, councillor Jane Walker (Conservative, Clapham and Oakley) about the adminsitration’s accountability for the downgrade.

On unregistered placements, councillor Walker said they were used only as a last resort: “Our focus is twofold: tight oversight and swift exit from any unregistered arrangement, and fixing the root cause – sufficiency – by growing in-house options and recruiting more Bedford Borough foster carers.”

“[With homeless teenagers] we’re acting with our Safeguarding Partners to standardise the pathway so every 16–17-year-old gets a prompt, consistent response and clear information about their rights and advocacy.

“We are adding capacity and resources so caseloads become manageable. This includes targeted recruitment, retention measures and workflow changes so practitioners have the time to deliver safe, high-quality practice.”

In response to Ofsted stating that the council’s revamped corporate parenting board is still not having enough impact in holding members and partners to account, the councillor Walker added:

“We’ve already remodelled the Corporate Parenting Panel, strengthened member training and partner involvement, and are sharpening how performance is scrutinised.

“We will keep care-experienced young people at the centre of decision-making and use clear data to hold ourselves to account.”

Visit Ofsted’s website to read the report in full.