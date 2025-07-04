Universal Studios Bedford: Here’s what you might be able to expect when it opens

A visitor takes a selfie at Universal Studios theme park. Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

The consultation into Bedford’s very own Universal Studios theme park is now open to the public. So, we are looking at what we might be treated to at the first of its kind in the UK.

People are being encouraged to share their views on the plans submitted to the government for the former brickworks and adjoining land in Kempston Hardwick.

The documents from Universal state that the park will be open to the public daily from 7am until 11pm.

But when seasonal events are on, the park can extend hours to 2am - up to 60 times a year. Holiday hours are 7am until 1am for up to five occasions, and special events can also have hours extended to 1am - up to 30 times..

Universal is known for its immersive attractions based on popular films, television shows, and original concepts. Based on Universal's existing properties and recent trends in theme park design, visitors to the Bedford park will get to explore several exciting themed lands.

The planning documents explain: “The resort will offer the internationally celebrated Universal experience.

“Whether our guests come by car, bus, or train, from the moment they step on to the property they’ll feel the promise of excitement and thrill. They’ll be surrounded by a place that will evoke the spirit of the Hollywood dream before they step through the iconic Universal Arch into a new vision of our Studio Parks.

“Throughout their day, our guests will experience blockbuster attractions, adrenaline-pumping coasters, and mind-blowing spectaculars. They’ll come face-to-face with incredible creatures, heroes, and villains. They’ll discover great food, new laughs, new ways to play, and step into immersive worlds they’ve only ever dreamed of.”

It goes on to add: “The Theme Park will comprise different lands that are made up of a distinctive blend of landscape, hardscape and architectural character seamlessly woven together to tell a story and transport guests to imaginative worlds.”

Seasonal events and things to do are part of the fun of theme parks. Whether that’s for a spooky time in October, celebrating Christmas or enjoying some summer fun in the warmer months.

We’ve looked at some of the best attractions from across Universal’s other parks to see if we can find some clues about what’s coming to the county.

Universal is known for its classic monsters (think Frankenstein, Dracula and the Mummy), so it’s likely that horror-themed experiences will play a part in the park’s October calendar of ghoulish activities.

And it’s famed Halloween Horror Nights run for 48 select nights from August through to November, featuring terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and more.

The Horror Nights are specifically mentioned in the planning documents – so it seems likely that we’ll also get the chance to explore mazes, walk-throughs and haunted houses – if we’re brave enough to step into the dark unknown.

The ultimate Christmas grouch, the Grinch, is also part of the Universal brand. So we could see the green-furred fella in Whoville during the winter months.

Speaking of yuletide festivities, Christmas could bring parades, shows, and perhaps the main man, Santa, to the park in Bedford.

Beyond rides, Universal parks are known for their high-quality live entertainment, like parades, stage shows and character meet-and-greets.

And there are plans for a ‘City Walk’ area, with the planning documents referencing entertainment venues like theatres, cinemas, indoor and outdoor sport, recreation, leisure and spa facilities.

It also mentions retail, dining, and entertainment, including music and dance venues, nightclubs, hot food takeaways, restaurants, drinking establishments, shops, cafes – and even tattoo parlours.

As the planning for Universal's new theme park in Bedford progresses, more specific details will undoubtedly emerge. Until then, theme park enthusiasts can dream about the magical and immersive experiences that might be heading to the heart of the UK.