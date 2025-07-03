Universal Studios Bedford: Key details revealed including opening hours

Universal Studios' theme park in Orlando, Florida.

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has published key details for its upcoming entertainment resort complex near Bedford.

They include public opening hours, special event scheduling, and strategies to minimise noise impacts on surrounding communities.

The newly released plans do not share specific details of the attractions or their themes, and a distinct name for the park has not been announced.

The documents show that the Core Zone (the ticketed theme park area) will typically be open to the public from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, including public holidays.

However, extended hours are planned for special events, such as Halloween Horror Nights. These could see the park remain open until 2am for up to 60 nights per year.

Other holidays, including Chinese New Year, Diwali, Bonfire Night, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, may allow closing times of 1am for up to five nights annually. Private events could also extend hours to 1am up to 30 times a year.

UDX stated that outdoor amplified music will generally end by 11pm, with extensions to 12.30am permitted during designated late-night events.

It has also committed to adhering to specific maximum noise limits for various types of operational sound, including rides, live shows, parades, and even guest reactions like roller coaster screams.

These limits will be measured at designated Receptor Control Locations (RCLs), which represent nearby residential areas. The proposed limits are:

60 dB LAeq,1hour between 7am and 11pm (daytime)

55 dB LAeq,15minutes between 11pm and 7am (night-time)

A stricter night-time limit of 50 dB LAeq,15minutes would apply to Wixams and Stewartby, where existing ambient noise levels are lower.

These standards are in line with noise management practices at other Universal parks globally, the company said.

What Do the Noise Levels Mean?

dB (decibels): A logarithmic unit that measures sound intensity. A 10 dB increase roughly doubles perceived loudness.

LAeq: “A-weighted equivalent continuous sound level.” This reflects average noise over a period, adjusted to match how the human ear hears sound.

For example, aircraft flying overhead every 5–10 minutes might peak at 70–80 dB, but the LAeq,1hour could average around 60 dB

To stay within the proposed limits, UDX will implement multiple mitigation strategies, including:

Predictive noise assessments for major attractions and events

Strategic use of buildings to act as sound barriers

Coaster design techniques that direct noise inward, toward the centre of the park

A 120-day post-opening monitoring programme at site boundaries and RCLs.

A dedicated noise hotline for public concerns

Proactive community engagement to alert residents about events that may generate more noise than usual