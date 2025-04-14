Universal Studios Bedford: Everything we know so far
Less than a week ago, Bedford Today revealed the Prime Minister had closed the deal on the new Universal Studios Bedford theme park at the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick.
It’s expected to create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries as well an an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy.
And in this crib sheet sent from Central Beds Council to parish councils, here’s some handy FAQs you might want the answer to...
WHEN WILL THE WORK START?
Likely the second half of 2025
AND WHEN WILL IT OPEN?
Universal believe it should be opening in 2031
HAS IT BEEN FORMALLY SIGNED OFF?
The government has given its blessing, but it also has to go through a formal planning process first
I LIVE IN THE AREA NEAR THE SITE, HOW WILL WE GET OUR SAY?
There will be big public consultation, and we will be publicising it
WHEN WILL BE START?
We don't yet have an exact date, but don't expect it to be too long now
WHO WILL BE RUNNING THE PLANNING PROCESS?
The government
HOW LONG WILL THE CONSULATON RUN?
Likely 30 days
WHAT HAS THE PUBLIC SAID SO FAR?
Universal ran some engagement last summer and found around 92% of those who got in touch were in favour of the theme park
WHERE WILL THE PARK BE SITED?
Right on the border between Central Bedfordshire and Bedford borough, on the Bedford side
WHAT BENEFITS WILL IT BRING TO RESIDENTS?
Other than the theme park itself, there will likely be new associated infrastructure, jobs in construction and on the site once it's completed, and potentially increased income for any local business (eg hotels, retail, hospitality) which can find a way to benefit from the influx of visitors. The government estimates the economic benefits will be around £50 billion to the UK economy
WHAT INFRASTRUCTURE MIGHT COME?
If there were any doubts East West Rail (EWR) might get built, it looks like they're over now. The owners of the theme park are eager for as many visitors as possible to come by rail. Which means there will need to be rail access to the site from the Midland Main Line AND the East Coast Main line via EWR. There will likely now be a couple of stations very close to the theme park site and this should mean the long-awaited Wixams station gets built. There will also need to be new roads to take traffic easily from the A421 to the site itself
WON’T LOTS OF PEOPLE STILL COME BE CAR, THOUGH?
While clearly the intention will be for that traffic to stay on the M1, A1 and A421, this won't always be the case. Plenty of thought will need to be given to this and it has already been highlighted to Universal that there will need to be lots of innovative ideas based upon their experiences elsewhere. Universal believes 80% of visitors will come from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas
WHERE CAN I READ MORE?
