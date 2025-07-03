Universal Studios Bedford: Consultation for theme park plan is now open

The planning consultation for the Universal Studios Theme Park near Bedford is now open.

The consultation, which ends at 12pm on August 31, 2025, invites comments on a proposal for an entertainment resort complex and associated development at the former brickworks and adjoining land in Kempston Hardwick.

The initial phase is designed to accommodate 8.5 million visitors a year, and 55,000 visitors per peak day.

The proposed theme park would be around 32.37 hectares in size (excluding guest parking) with “emphasis on highly immersive storytelling and theming with an international draw, focused on providing a first-class guest experience”.

Dining and entertainment venues would be available to ticketed and non-ticketed visitors, and there could be a minimum of 500 hotel rooms.

The application added that associated infrastructure upgrades are necessary to support the full buildout.

This will include a new A421 junction and dual carriageway access road, and an expanded Wixams Rail Station.

The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompanied this request can be found online here.

For any enquiries about the consultation please contact [email protected]

This is a developing story – look out for more updates on the planning application