Pick-up truck destroyed by fire in Cranfield blaze

Firefighters tackled a pick-up truck which caught fire in Cranfield on Sunday October 26.

Fire crews based at Broughton and Newport Pagnell were called to The Drive on Wharley End in Cranfield, near to the university, at 10.25am yesterday.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the pick-up truck was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

They then handed over the incident to Thames Valley Police.