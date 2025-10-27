Pick-up truck destroyed by fire in Cranfield blaze

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:25 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 17:25 GMT
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving a pick-up truck which caught fire in Cranfield on Sunday October 26placeholder image
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving a pick-up truck which caught fire in Cranfield on Sunday October 26
Firefighters tackled a pick-up truck which caught fire in Cranfield on Sunday October 26.

Fire crews based at Broughton and Newport Pagnell were called to The Drive on Wharley End in Cranfield, near to the university, at 10.25am yesterday.

Most Popular

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the pick-up truck was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

They then handed over the incident to Thames Valley Police.

Related topics:CranfieldThames Valley Police
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice