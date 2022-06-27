Lorry driver lucky to walk away from this fire in Bedford

A lorry driver and crew made a lucky escape from this bin lorry.

It happened on Paula Radcliffe Way, Clapham on Saturday morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called at 10.50am and appliances from Bedford, Sandy, Kempston and a water carrier from Toddington were used.

The lorry fire on Saturday (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Fire Control)

Not only that, but a jet, two hose reels, a disc cutter, reciprocating tool, stack drags and a thermal imaging camera were used.

Apparently, the driver and everyone else involved in the fire were unharmed – just shocked.