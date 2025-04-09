Jeremy Vine says planning permission for Universal site at Bedford needs to go “straight through”

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
Today (April 9) on Jeremy Vine’s TV show, he hailed the Prime Minister’s decision to give Universal the green light as wonderful news.

During this morning’s newspaper roundup on Channel 5, he said being that no houses will be demolished, the planning permission just needs to go “straight through like with a runway”.

He said: “I can’t believe this. We’ve actually got some investment incoming. It’s great

This is like the first time since Brexit that we’ve caught a break. It’s amazing. It’s just wonderful news.”

Artist rendering issued by Universal Destinations & Experiences of the first Universal theme park in Europe. Picture: Universal Destinations & ExperiencesArtist rendering issued by Universal Destinations & Experiences of the first Universal theme park in Europe. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences
Artist rendering issued by Universal Destinations & Experiences of the first Universal theme park in Europe. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

Talking about the site at Kempston Hardwick, he told the panel: “It’s an old brickworks so the issue of demolishing villages doesn’t come up, thankfully.

"Honestly, this could be the moment things could turn around for us. I’m not joking.”

The park will bring an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy as well as create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries.

