Families hit out as Center Parcs Woburn Forest announces it will shut for Queen's funeral

Center Parcs in Woburn has caused anger and confusion after announcing today (Tuesday) of its decision to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Monday).

On its website, it said: “We have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

Center Parcs Woburn Forest

"Guests who were due to arrive at Woburn Forest on Monday, September 19 should not travel on this day, though we will reopen on Tuesday, September 20 and be ready to welcome our guests then.

“We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.”

The website then lists an answer for every feasible question EXCEPT what if your fortnight holiday straddles before and after the funeral date.

And there’s been an avalanche of criticism from angry families on Center Parc’s Facebook page.

One parent said: “We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home. Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night?”

While another said: “I honestly can’t believe they expect you to find alternative accommodation for the night. What the hell.”

And although some defended Center Parcs’ decision, another clapped back: “It’s disgusting to treat people like this. Hope they lose business.”