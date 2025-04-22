Expect slight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers are told
And, they can take some solace in the fact both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A45, from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am until April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick roundabout – lane closures due to electrical works
• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.