Expect slight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers are told

By Adam Care, data reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:55 BST
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutesYou shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes
Drivers in and around Bedford will have just the two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And, they can take some solace in the fact both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A45, from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am until April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick roundabout – lane closures due to electrical works

• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:DriversBedfordNational HighwaysA45

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice