Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers warned
and live on Freeview channel 276
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A14, from 7pm to 6am until May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Thrapston to Chowns Mill – carriageway and layby closure for horticulture with limited local access, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm May 13 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A421, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway