Expect overnight delays on A1, Bedford drivers are warned

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 27th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows t hat two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 27 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

A45, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Chowns Mill to Stanwick – lane closure due to maintenance works

