By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:20 BST
Drivers have been warned to expect delays after an overnight crash on the M1 led to a fuel spill between Milton Keynes and Bedford.

National Highways reported on social media that one lane out of three would be shut southbound at junction 13 for the A421 at Bedford following the accident.

Writing on X, National Highways said: "This closure follows a collision which occurred overnight resulting in a large fuel spillage.

"Resurfacing works will be taking place overnight tonight and long delays are expected."

Traffic was reportedly flowing well through the junction at around 8.30am however delays are expected later.

Earlier this week a stretch of the M1 was closed for several hours following a crash at junction four for Watford.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following this incident, with police arresting a man in his fifties at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

