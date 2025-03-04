“It all looks like harmless video game streaming until you stop and watch it” 😱

A dad discovered his child was watching videos with ‘dangerous’ content.

The clips feature the likeness of Bluey characters but are anything but ‘family-friendly’.

One parent ‘never snatched the remote so fast’.

Parents are being warned that a YouTube channel masquerading as characters from the beloved series Bluey could be exposing kids to “dangerous” content. The channel was spotted by one dad after he noticed his three-year-old talking about “death” suddenly.

Bluey has been a favourite of families around the world since it debuted back in 2018. It comes as no surprise then that chancers would try to use the popularity for their own games.

The videos use the likeness of Bluey and Bingo for multi-hour video game streams. From Squid Game inspired clips to ‘Roblox but every night gets scarier’.

Bluey’s likeness used for videos 'targeting children’

Kidspot AU reports that a dad in the Adult Bluey Fans group on Facebook raised the alarm about the channel - which is called Puppy Buddies 2 and has over 67,000 subscribers. Its bio reads: “Subscribe For Daily Family Friendly Roblox Videos!”

In his post he explained: “There is a YouTube Channel called Puppy Buddies 2 that uses the likeness of Bluey and Bingo in very misleading ways that seem to almost purposefully be targeting children with intent to influence dangerous behaviours.

“Videos with talks of death, being killed thousands of times, jumping off ledges, going down into sewer drains to help someone out of a cage, etc etc.”

“It all looks like harmless video game streaming until you stop and watch it. We noticed our 3 year old talking a lot about death lately and thought it was just a weird 3 year old thing until it didn’t stop.”

Responding to the original post in the Facebook group, many other parents had also had run-ins with the channel. One added: “My son was watching this! Never snatched the remote so fast.”

However one commenter countered: “They are a parody channel and openly state so in their description. It is a parents job to monitor what their children watch.”

Do you let your children watch videos on YouTube - or are they banned until they are older? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .