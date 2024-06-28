Searches for Marston Moretaine on Rightmove skyrocketed after Captain Tom's house went on market

Buyers looking to leave London have caught the Bedfordshire bug, it would seem.

And it looks like Sir Captain Tom Moore’s legacy may be partially to blame.

In an article on The Telegraph’s website, commuters are looking to Marston Moretaine – and Bedfordshire in general – to make their lolly go further.

After his house went on the market in April with a price tag of over £2 million, Marston Moretaine has suddenly become very popular on Rightmove with the village topping the website’s ranking of locations with Captain Tom’s getting over 2,000 online views a day.

Captain Tom's house in Marston Moretaine (Picture: Getty Images)

The number of searches rose 112% and – according to The Telegraph – dwarfed runner up Chagford in Devon, which only had a meagre 77% in searches.

It’s also thought the buzz surrounding Universal’s announcement to possibly build a resort and theme park here may also be factor.

Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed expert analysis are saying the park – which would be at Kempston Hardwick – could generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.

Two other villages also appear in the Rightmove ranking – Wixams at number five with a 44% rise in searches, and Silsoe at number six with a 43% increase.

