Searches for Marston Moretaine on Rightmove skyrocketed after Captain Tom's house went on market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buyers looking to leave London have caught the Bedfordshire bug, it would seem.

And it looks like Sir Captain Tom Moore’s legacy may be partially to blame.

In an article on The Telegraph’s website, commuters are looking to Marston Moretaine – and Bedfordshire in general – to make their lolly go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After his house went on the market in April with a price tag of over £2 million, Marston Moretaine has suddenly become very popular on Rightmove with the village topping the website’s ranking of locations with Captain Tom’s getting over 2,000 online views a day.

Captain Tom's house in Marston Moretaine (Picture: Getty Images)

The number of searches rose 112% and – according to The Telegraph – dwarfed runner up Chagford in Devon, which only had a meagre 77% in searches.

It’s also thought the buzz surrounding Universal’s announcement to possibly build a resort and theme park here may also be factor.

Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed expert analysis are saying the park – which would be at Kempston Hardwick – could generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.