Universal theme park in Bedford could generate £50 billion to economy
and live on Freeview channel 276
But expert analysis is also now saying the park – which would be at Kempston Hardwick – would also generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.
Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) commissioned an economic impact analysis to look at the unique value it could bring which found:
*It is forecast is would raise £35.1 billion over the construction period and first 20 years of operation
*It would also generate up to £14.1 billion in net additional tax returns for HM Treasury over the same period
*20,000 jobs would be created during the construction period; at the peak, there will be 5,000 workers on-site
*Once up-and-running, it’s expected to initially create 8,000 new jobs, rising over time
*For every job within the park, at least 1.5 further jobs may be supported, in its supply chain
*Millions of visitors would generate additional economic benefits for the wider economy
In a separate story on the Sky website, it looks like the theme park would also include a 500-room hotel and a dining area which people could use even if they don't have a theme park ticket.
And that the park would be open 365 days a year.
Page Thompson, president, New Ventures of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “A world-class theme park and resort from Universal has the potential to generate billions in economic benefit for the UK, by creating thousands of high-quality jobs and attracting millions of new visitors to the country.”
At the end of last year, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on Bedford – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.
The new theme park – if it gets off the ground – is not be confused with Home of Production’s plans for a new film and TV studio in Stewartby
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.