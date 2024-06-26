Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We already know the Universal theme park and resort – if it goes ahead – could create up to 10,000 jobs.

But expert analysis is also now saying the park – which would be at Kempston Hardwick – would also generate nearly £50 billion for the United Kingdom.

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) commissioned an economic impact analysis to look at the unique value it could bring which found:

*It is forecast is would raise £35.1 billion over the construction period and first 20 years of operation

The Universal theme park could generate £50 billion to the economy (Picture: Pixabay)

*It would also generate up to £14.1 billion in net additional tax returns for HM Treasury over the same period

*20,000 jobs would be created during the construction period; at the peak, there will be 5,000 workers on-site

*Once up-and-running, it’s expected to initially create 8,000 new jobs, rising over time

*For every job within the park, at least 1.5 further jobs may be supported, in its supply chain

*Millions of visitors would generate additional economic benefits for the wider economy

In a separate story on the Sky website, it looks like the theme park would also include a 500-room hotel and a dining area which people could use even if they don't have a theme park ticket.

And that the park would be open 365 days a year.

Page Thompson, president, New Ventures of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “A world-class theme park and resort from Universal has the potential to generate billions in economic benefit for the UK, by creating thousands of high-quality jobs and attracting millions of new visitors to the country.”

