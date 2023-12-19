Just think… the Jurassic World ride would be just down the road

Hold on to your hats – if this rumour is true, it would be amazing for the town.

Apparently, it looks like a new Universal Studios theme park could be set to open in none other than Bedford.

Yes, you read that right. Rumours have been circulating on YouTube and even The Sun

Could a Universal theme park be coming to Bedford? (Picture: Pixabay)

And this morning (Tuesday), a spokesperson from Universal Destinations and Experiences confirmed the project is in its exploration phase.

She said: “We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site. It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

It looks likes Bedford’s great links to London and Luton Airport are certainly in our favour – as well our vision of becoming a prosperous place to live, work and visit – but plans are in their infancy.

The land in question (Visual: UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES)

According to theme park fans on the site Orlando Park Stop, UK domain names were registered in September of this year. And the site’s sale has since been withdrawn

X – formerly Twitter – has been awash with rumours with theme park news account @TMainStreetNews sharing a picture it claimed was concept art for the project which was shown during an internal presentation.

One person posted: “I can recognise a Jurassic World themed area in that concept art.”

While another added: “If they brought a Jurassic World ride I think I would die.”

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “The suggestion of a major business investment is of course positive, nevertheless these are early days and much detailed work is required before any decisions are made.

“We very much welcome and are excited by the interest from Universal and the immense potential for it to be transformative for the borough. We’re committed to ensure that any plans align with the best interests of our residents.”