Winter virus: Only one "healthy" visitor allowed at Bedford Hospital as it deals with "exceptional level of demand"
In a statement on the hospital’s website, it said: “We are still seeing an exceptional level of demand for our services with a high amount of patients being admitted with winter viruses such as flu. This is putting increasing pressure on our hospital heading into the festive period.
“Restricted visitation remains in place on our wards with only one healthy individual able to visit at a time. To protect our patients we ask that you wear a mask when visiting, and do not visit if you are showing any flu-like symptoms.
“We are urging our local community to use the most appropriate NHS service for their illness, to ensure hospital care is available to patients who need it most.”
It added: “Patients with appointments at the hospital should continue to attend, unless told otherwise.”
