Movianto UK manages logistics chain of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Part of the logistics package for Moderna is that the Movianto Customer Service is taking the orders of pharmacies, occupational health providers, and private healthcare companies for the Moderna Covid vaccines.

For the first time in the UK, Moderna‘s updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the JN.1 variant of SARS-COV-2 will be available to purchase privately for those who are not eligible for the NHS Autumn vaccination programme.

The updated vaccine will be available in pre-filled syringes from high street pharmacies, occupational health providers, and private healthcare companies. The logistics for this will be handled by Movianto, a service provider specialising in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market, with whom Moderna already works in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“In the UK, Moderna is more than a new client for us,” says David Evans, Managing Director of Movianto UK. “The cooperation underlines that our vaccine handling solution, which has proven particularly effective during the COVID-19 pandemic, is also highly flexible to integrate any new features that our clients need.”

Movianto receives, stores Moderna Covid vaccines and also takes care of transport to the delivery points with its own fleet, consisting of almost 500 actively temperature-controlled vehicles. Through the implementation of this logistics concept Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available to order directly from Movianto. “In total our value-added end-to-end service for Moderna, dealing directly with the end customer, is going far beyond temperature-controlled storage and distribution,” summarises Evans.

Important logistics that help fight against Covid-19 this winter

“We are proud to partner with Movianto in delivering our updated vaccines to the UK, helping to protect those most vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalisation due to COVID-19,” said Darius Hughes, General Manager of Moderna UK. “As the virus continues to evolve, COVID-19 remains a significant health concern. We are pleased to support both the NHS autumn vaccination programme and, for the first time in the UK, make our updated COVID-19 vaccine available for private purchase by consumers.”