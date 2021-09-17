Family take on Walk of Hope in memory of Bedfordshire Police officer to help find brain tumour cure

The family of a police officer are taking on Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope to help find a cure for the disease.

Steve Holbrook - who served with Bedfordshire Police for 15 years - died aged 37 in November 2016, less than 18 months after diagnosis with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour.

And Steve’s parents, Barry and Angie from Maulden, are organising a Walk of Hope next Saturday (September 25) which will include Steve’s brother, sister-in-law, their three children as well as Steve’s two children.

Barry and Angie Holbrook with son Steve

Barry said: “We kept thinking that Steve would beat the brain tumour, despite the statistics. He was always so positive. It was a real shock when he started deteriorating rapidly and doctors said there was nothing more they could do.

“It’s nearly five years since we lost Steve, but we all miss him terribly. He was an incredibly amazing son, liked by all, and a very well-respected police officer.

"His chief superintendent did a write-up for Steve’s funeral and praised Steve, classing him in the top 5 per cent of officers within his force. That meant a lot to us – especially as Steve had dreamt of joining the police ever since he was a lad of just 11."

He went on to say: “We are looking forward to our Walk of Hope - we have planned a 5K route, a 10K and a 15-20K route to suit the varying capabilities of all the family and will be walking around Maulden, Ampthill and Flitwick.

Steve Holbrook and his family

“We hope to make a difference towards getting closer to the day when a cure is found for brain tumours so that other families don’t have to go through what we have.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research said: “We are very grateful to Barry and Angie and all the family for supporting our cause and for organising a Walk of Hope.

“Steve’s tragic story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any time. Brain Tumour Research remains focused on finding a cure, to help prevent more families from having their lives turned upside-down by this terrible disease.”