UPDATE: Over 70 cases in Bedford today - while almost 190 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 6), Bedford recorded 74 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,806 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

That's up from 56 yesterday.

Central Bedfordshire recorded a staggering 188 new cases - up from 82 yesterday - with a new total of 18,066, while Luton has 103 - up from 54 - with a new total of 22,547.

Bedford

There were no deaths in Bedford (483), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (505).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 34,834 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 83,893 and Milton Keynes has 21,867 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 45,428,681 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 33,874,176 had received their second dose. ​

Central Beds

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, two patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 are currently being treated in hospital and two patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 28,773 and now stands at 4,958,868. There were 37 deaths, bringing the total to 128,268.