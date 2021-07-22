UPDATE: Bedford records over 100 new cases - with nearly 190 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 22), Bedford recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 17,227 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 187 cases, with a new total of 21,084, while Luton has 90, taking the total to 24,206.

There was one covid-related death recorded in Bedford (485), none in Central Bedfordshire (576) - and none in Luton (509).

Coronavirus stock image

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 39,228 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 95,667 and Milton Keynes has 24,209 cases.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,906 to 5,602,321. The number of deaths has risen by 84 to 128,980.

As of July 21, in the UK, 46,433,845 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,587,904 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 120,288 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 91,797 had received their second dose.

In Central Bedfordshire, 203,271 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 158,328 had received their second dose.