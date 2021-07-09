UPDATE: Almost 60 positive cases in Bedford - and nearly 140 in Central Bedfordshire today

As of today (July 9), Bedford recorded 58 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,995 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 136 new cases - after recording 112 yesterday - with a new total of 18,484, while Luton has 116 cases, with a new total of 22,821.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484) or Luton (505) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (573)

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 35,388 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 85,432 and Milton Keynes has 22,141 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 45,697,875 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 34,374,246 had received their second dose. ​

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, three patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation.

Central Beds

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,707 and now stands at 5,058,093. There were 29 deaths, bringing the total to 128,365.