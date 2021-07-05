Moderna vaccine now available at Flitwick pharmacy

The Moderna vaccine is now available at The Rufus Centre in Flitwick.

Adults aged under 40, or anyone else who still needs to book their jab, will be able to select one of these sites through the national booking centre or calling 119 between 7am and 11pm any day of the week.

The news follows recent figures that within NHS Beds Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) over a million first and second doses have been given so far.

With vaccinations now open to all those aged 18 and over the CCG is keen to ensure all those eligible to be vaccinated receive the life-saving jab.

Fiona Garnett, associate director of Medicines Optimisation for BLMK CCG said: “It is good news that we can now offer a third jab that is safe and effective to use against Covid.