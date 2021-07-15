EVENING UPDATE: Bedford records over 80 positive cases - and over 170 in Central Bedfordshire

As of yesterday (July 14), Bedford recorded 86 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 16,348 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 176 new cases with a new total of 19,239, while Luton has 110 with a new total of 23,319.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484), Luton (507) or Central Bedfordshire (575).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by42,302 to 5,233,207. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 128,530.

As of July 13, in the UK, 46,037,090 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,155,767 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 119,642 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 88,779 had received their second dose.