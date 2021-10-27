Drop-in Covid jabs offered to 12 to 15 year olds at Bedford Heights on Hallowe'en

Bedford Heights is offering special drop-in Covid vaccinations for 12-15 year olds on Hallowe’en.

On October 31, between 4-8pm, teens can turn up with no appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine.

However, you will need to be accompanied by an adult with parental responsibility as nobody will be vaccinated without parental consent.

The Pfizer jab is being offered

Parents or guardians are also able to book their child in for a single dose through the online booking service or they can ring 119.