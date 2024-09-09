Bedfordshire midlifers urged to take free test to help reduce dementia risk

In the run-up to this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September, a new campaign is encouraging midlife adults across Bedfordshire to take a free high street test to help reduce their risk of developing dementia in later life, while helping to raise money for UK charity the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is the health condition people in the East of England are most concerned about developing as they get older, according to new research that surveyed adults in the region about their top health concerns.

1 in 4 (41%) of those surveyed listed dementia as their top health concern – a far higher number than those concerned about stroke (24%), bowel cancer (17%), diabetes (13%), osteoarthritis (9%), breast cancer (13%) or lung cancer (10%).

Yet awareness of the most significant risk factor identified by scientists for reducing our risk of dementia was found to be worryingly low.

The Love Your Ears campaign is encouraging people aged 40-65 to get a free hearing test

Only 8% of the adults surveyed in the East of England for the Love Your Ears campaign run by Hidden Hearing were aware that addressing hearing loss and wearing hearing aids when you need them significantly reduces your risk of dementia, especially if you develop hearing problems in midlife, between the ages of 40 and 65.

Recent analysis of a growing body of global scientific research published by The Lancet Commission, has concluded that of all the interventions we can make to reduce the number of people who will develop dementia in their lifetime, addressing midlife hearing loss offers the highest percentage reduction.

Rebecca Chowney an audiologist at Hidden Hearing’s clinic in Bedford explained:

“People who develop hearing problems between the ages of 40 and 65 have been found to have an increased risk of developing dementia in later life. Mild hearing loss doubles the risk; a moderate loss triples it; and severe loss increases it by up to five times. But studies have also shown that wearing hearing aids when you have a loss can help to reduce cognitive decline.

Bedford audiologist Rebecca Chowney says age-related hearing loss can start in our 30s and 40s

“How a hearing loss is managed is important, as the right treatment can help to protect the hearing you still have and prevent further loss. That’s why we recommend that anyone who is concerned about their hearing gets a hearing test and adults aged 55 and over get routinely tested every two years.”

For the majority of the adults surveyed across the East of England getting their hearing tested was found to be a low priority – only 8% said they had been tested this year and only 13% were considering having a test. This compared to other self-care priorities they said they had invested in or were considering, including: an eye test, prescription glasses or sunglasses (60%); getting their hair coloured or having a professional haircut (64%); and signing up to a gym (25%).

To encourage more people to get their hearing tested and to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society in giving hope and help to people with dementia, The Love Your Ears campaign is donating £1 to the charity for every hearing test booked at Hidden Hearing clinics across the East of England during 16-22 September, in the run-up to and on this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day, and attended by the end of October.

According to latest figures, half of adults aged 55 and over and 80% aged 70+ in the UK have hearing loss [3] and age-related hearing problems can start well before your fifties, as Rebecca Chowney explained:

Midlife hearing loss is the most significant dementia risk according to a recent Lancet report

“Age-related hearing loss can start as early as in your 30s or 40s. The signs often develop slowly over time, making them difficult to notice. Often its family and friends who notice a change in our hearing first. Knowing what signs to look out for and adding a hearing test to the ways in which we look after our mind and body as we get older can help us to hear better and reduce our risk of dementia.”

To book a free hearing test and support the Alzheimer’s Society, visitwww.hiddenhearing.co.uk/hearing-loss-dementia

5 Early Signs of Hearing Loss

Difficulty following conversations You have difficulty following group conversations (or when there's background noise).

You have difficulty following group conversations (or when there's background noise). Phone conversations are unclear You have trouble following phone conversations, both in quiet and noisy places.

You have trouble following phone conversations, both in quiet and noisy places. People seem to be mumbling You often ask people to repeat themselves or people sound like they are mumbling.

You often ask people to repeat themselves or people sound like they are mumbling. Difficulty locating sounds You have difficulty locating where sounds are coming from.

You have difficulty locating where sounds are coming from. TV is too loud Your friends and family say you have the volume up too loud.