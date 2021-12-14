University of Bedfordshire retains top 10 spot for sustainability

The University of Bedfordshire has received a first class award in the 2021 People & Planet University League, retaining its position at eighth place out of 154 institutions.

Bedfordshire scored 75.2 per cent overall, meaning the institution proved to have kept its sustainability performance consistently high.

People & Planet is the largest student network in the UK campaigning for social and environmental justice.

This year it measured a number of environmental areas including carbon management and reduction, water reduction, use of alternative energy sources, sustainable food and recycling.

Adam Higgin, sustainability manager at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Our top 10 position in this externally audited league table is testament to the degree to which the university’s executive team and governors have supported our ‘sustainability agenda’ every year since 2010.

“Well before the Paris Accord and COP26, Bedfordshire made decarbonisation and sustainability business as usual – rather than just a temporary initiative – and this league table result reflects this effort.”