Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Never mind Emily in Paris, Revée Walcott-Nolan is the one hoping to make a name for herself in the French capital this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Bedford Girls’ School alumna is set to compete in her second Olympic Games.

Revée – who graduated from Bedford Girls’ School in 2013 – will join a star-studded lineup that includes Olympic, World, and European medallists such as Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr, and Laura Muir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing Team GB, she will compete in the 1500m event against some of the world’s best athletes. She has surpassed the qualifying time for Paris, set at 4:02.50, on three occasions this season. Her first qualifying time was recorded at the recent Golden Spike event in Ostrava, where she clocked 4:02.32.

Revée Walcott-Nolan

Revée was a silver medallist at the British Championships and competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She said: “I learned a lot in my first Olympics, especially about how small the margins are when racing at that level. I made a few tactical errors in my heat, which is something I’ve been working on improving ever since.”

Since the Tokyo Olympics, Revée has been training with the ON group of professional distance runners, honing her skills at altitude in South Africa and Switzerland.