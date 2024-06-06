12,000 students expected to attend University of Bedfordshire's UCAS event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record-breaking number of teenagers are expected to visit the University of Bedfordshire for its annual UCAS Discovery Event, where they can find out about higher education, course options and career pathways.

Held at the university’s Bedford campus on June 17 and 18, the annual UCAS Discovery Event will welcome over 12,000 pupils from more than 120 schools and colleges. It will allow the students to meet and chat with representatives from more than 150 UK-wide universities and exhibitors about options and opportunities that await them once they finish secondary education.

Alongside presentations from sector specialists and academics with tips for applying to university and key subjects, there will be a Demonstration Zone offering hands-on activities from courses such as robotics, art and forensic science.

David Seaton, assistant director for Student Recruitment & Admissions, said: “This is the 10th year the University of Bedfordshire has been chosen to host the region’s UCAS Discovery Event and we are expecting a record-breaking number of attendees. This popular event provides a fantastic opportunity for students to explore a variety of course and study options each summer by enabling them to meet with over 150 universities and exhibitors all in one place, and ask questions about courses, campus life, careers and more!”

Prospective students packed-out the 2023 UCAS event

Throughout the event, the University of Bedfordshire will also be entertaining attendees with live music from student bands.

Marie Jones, head of sixth form at Redborne Upper School in Ampthill, said: “An increasing number of students are undecided about what they want to do or where they want to go. The UCAS Discovery event is great for giving them the opportunity to ask providers and experts specific questions that we cannot answer in school, to help them make an informed decision on their future.”

She continued: “Also, the seminar sessions and the interactive zones provided by the University of Bedfordshire act as an engaging starting point for ideas for particular careers or courses, and our students are always talking about these afterwards – there's always a lovely buzz about the event on the coach journey home!”

Bhushran Verma, head of sixth form at the Stockwood Park Academy in Luton, added: “Our students have greatly benefitted from attending the UCAS and Higher Education events at University of Bedfordshire over the last several years. One of the many highlights from previous events has been the wide range of engaging methods used by the University of Bedfordshire’s faculty staff and lecturers from specific courses, as these give our students hands-on experience of studying at undergraduate level with access to modern facilities.”