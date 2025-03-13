Young Carers Action Day: Recognising and supporting young carers

Carers in Bedfordshire marked Young Carers Action Day with a week of special events and activities to recognise, celebrate, and support Young Carers in our community.

Organised by Carers Trust, this year’s theme, “Give Us a Break”, highlights the importance of ensuring Young Carers have time away from their responsibilities to rest, recharge, and enjoy being young.

As part of the celebrations, thanks to support from Carers Trust, a group of Young Carers will be treated to a well-deserved break at Whipsnade Zoo on Saturday. This exciting trip will allow them to step away from their daily caring responsibilities and simply have fun.

Throughout the week, Carers in Bedfordshire has also been engaging with local schools, hosting special events to raise awareness and offer support to Young Carers:

Mayor Tom Wootton supporting Young Carers Action Day at Daubney Academy

Breakfasts at Cauldwell Primary School and Kempston Academy, Cake Sale at Biddenham School, Lunch at Daubeney Academy, Cooking and Chilling at Wootton Academy. These activities provide Young Carers with much-needed social time, recognition, and a chance to connect with others who share their experiences.

Highlighting Young Carers’ Contributions – "I do that too!"

In the lead-up to Young Carers Action Day, Carers in Bedfordshire ran its own campaign, "I do that too!", shining a spotlight on the extra responsibilities Young Carers take on at home. From helping with housework and preparing meals to providing emotional support for family members, this campaign aimed to raise awareness of the incredible work Young Carers do every day—work that often goes unnoticed.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, Tom Wootton, attended the Young Carers Lunch at Daubeney Academy, where he took the opportunity to hear firsthand from Young Carers about their experiences. He said:

Mayor Tom Wootton Present Schools Award Certificate from Carers in Bedfordshire for their amazing support for Young Carers

"It was an honour to visit Daubeney Academy for their Young Carers Lunch, held in partnership with Carers in Bedfordshire, to mark Young Carers Action Day. Young Carers play an incredible role in supporting their families while balancing school and other commitments, and it is vital that we recognise their dedication and resilience.

Events like this provide a chance to listen to their experiences, raise awareness, and ensure they receive the support they need."

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, also highlighted the importance of supporting Young Carers, saying:

"Supporting Young Carers is essential. These young individuals frequently bear considerable responsibilities, and it is our duty as a community to acknowledge and assist them. At Chiltern Learning Trust, we commend Bedford Borough Council and local schools such as Daubeney Academy and Kempston Academy for their initiatives in raising awareness and offering practical support."

Cllr Jane Walker chats to a Young Carer and Support Worker Tizi

At Daubney Academy, Cllr Jane Walker, Head of Children’s Services, spoke directly to the Young Carers present, saying:

“I just want to thank you all for everything you do for the people you are caring for, often it is not recognised but you carry on and do it without any thought or praise, so I want to thank you and praise you directly. We recognise what you do, and we know how important it is and want to praise you for it. You are all brilliant.”

Carers in Bedfordshire remains committed to supporting Young Carers by providing practical, emotional, and social support, ensuring they have access to the help they need while balancing their responsibilities at home and school.

To learn more about support for Young Carers in Bedfordshire, visit www.carersinbeds.org.uk.