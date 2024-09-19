‘We desperately wanted to save them’: 25 grieving mums honoured with JustGiving Award

A group of 25 mothers who have all lost their children to brain tumours were honoured at last night’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards after raising over £120,000 for charity.

Known as the Angel Mums, the group of mothers found one another through social media after they all devastatingly lost their children to incurable brain tumours. Starting as a group of eight, the Angel Mums set out on a mission to ensure their children’s lives were not lost in vain. In October 2023, five of the Angel Mums took part in a charity skydive and raised over £79,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation, a charity dedicated to transforming the research, care and treatment that children with brain tumours receive in the UK. Since then, as other mothers have devastatingly lost their children, the Angel Mums have expanded into a group of 25. Together, the group have raised an additional £40,000 through their Earth, Wind and Fire fundraiser which has seen them climb to the top of Mount Snowdon, take on an aeroplane wing walk and on 19 October this year they will walk across hot coals. Accepting the Team Fundraiser of the Year Award, one of the Angel Mums, Louise Fox from Bedfordshire, 49, began: “This is more than winning an award to us, it's having our children honoured and raising much-needed awareness of the desperate plight of brain tumours. We didn't know that brain tumours kill more children than any other cancer until it was too late, and our children's lives were cut desperately short. “Our children deserve to be here, yet they are not. We desperately wanted to save them, but we couldn't. This is beyond painful, and we carry this pain every second of our lives. We want to channel that pain and our energy into making a difference for other children diagnosed with a brain tumour - in both their journey and eventually the outcome.” The Angel Mums were one of eight winners announced at the ceremony. Overall, there were more than 18,000 public nominations this year followed by over 50,000 votes between all award finalists. Their award was presented to them by Radio DJ, Rickie Haywood-Williams and previous award winner Mike Palmer, one of the Three Dads Walking who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of their daughters who they lost to suicide. Angel Mum, Louise Fox added: “We are stronger together; we want to turn pain into hope for other children and are working with the Tessa Jowell Foundation to support the Children's Centers of Excellence, improving standards and care for children diagnosed with brain tumours throughout the UK. “We’ve sky dived, climbed Snowdon, wing walked and will walk on hot coals on 19th October. Nothing phases us - we’ve seen our children go through the unthinkable. Please continue to support us and help us reach our target. We don’t want to see other children and parents with brain tumours facing the trauma we have, and we need your help. “To our children up there in the sky – we miss you with every breath, this is for you and all of the other brain tumour angels.” Between the 21 finalists and Special Recognition Award winner at this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards over £16 million has been raised for good causes. This year’s finalists were shortlisted by a panel of nine judges including professional strictly dancer Amy Dowden, broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Jake Quickenden, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Sunetra Sarker and returning judge, radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams. They were also joined by JustGiving president, Pascale Harvie, and managing director at headline sponsor GoCardless, Pat Phelan. However, it was the 50,000 votes cast by the public that led to the final winners being selected. As well as the celebrity judges, the star-studded event was hosted by British broadcaster Rylan Clark and attended by celebrities including ITV’s Charlotte Hawkins, Celebrity Big Brother and Netflix’s Bradley Riches, Love Island’s Faye Winter and former Olympian Fatima Whitbread. Lindsey Burrow, wife of the late Rob Burrow was also in attendance to accept a Special Recognition award in her husband’s honour. Host Rylan said: “It was incredible to host last night’s GoCardless JustGiving awards to celebrate the amazing work the winners and finalists have done this year to raise money for causes close to their hearts. They should all be really proud of themselves!” Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:"Since the Angel Mums started their incredible work to fundraise for and raise awareness of brain tumour research, we have been in complete awe of their strength and determination. “The loss of a child is unimaginable and something that no parent should ever have to go through. “We are so proud to support the Angel Mums in their unwavering dedication to raising important funds and awareness for brain tumour research and it was our honour to celebrate their achievements at last night’s ceremony.” Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless said: "It was an honour to see the Angel Mums rewarded for their efforts at last night’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards. The entire team of judges were so moved by their story and their commitment to helping to transform brain cancer treatment and care in the UK.” The GoCardless JustGiving Awards offer a chance for thousands of fundraisers to be in with the chance to have their hard work recognised. To find out more about all eight winners, visit here.