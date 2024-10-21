"We are there when it matters,” says occupational therapist at hospice near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shamiso Mashonganyika has shome a light on her specialist role at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice ahead of World Occupational Therapy Day on Sunday (October 27).

The 36-year-old has worked as an occupational therapist at the Moggerhanger-based Sue Ryder hospice for nearly a year. Her role is to support patients with life-limiting conditions, helping them maintain their independence for as long as possible.

“My focus is on what each individual patient wants to achieve. It might be they want to improve their mobility so they can walk outside into the garden or to do their personal care like washing and dressing; or something as simple as making a cup of tea or preparing a meal. My role as an Occupational Therapist can sometimes feel limitless," shares Shamiso.

Shamiso says that when many people think about a hospice, they think about a place that people go in only the final days of their life, but people come to the hospice at different stages of their diagnosis.

Sue Ryder, Occupational Therapost, Shamiso Mashonganyika

“Many patients come to Sue Ryder for symptom control and pain management, so not only do I provide support to people in the hospice, but I am also helping patients who are preparing for their discharge home.

“I will look at people’s environment at home and what equipment they might need to support them in their everyday life and to live each day the best way they can.

“I am also there to support patients’ families. It could be that the person has young children, and they want to be able to do something together - my role would be to work with the rest of the team to facilitate this. A patient's family may be anxious about their loved one returning home so discussions around adaptations within the home can help ease their worries," she adds.

Shamiso has always specialised in in-patient and community rehabilitation, but since starting her career in 2014, this is the first time she has worked in palliative care.

“When I came to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, I was looking for a new challenge, Shamiso continues. “I didn’t know what to expect or where my role fit, but when I see my patients adapting so well to what they are going through and achieving so much, I know I am having an impact.

“Working in a hospice comes with all sorts of emotions but ultimately, we are there when it matters."

Last year, Sue Ryder's hospice teams provided care to over 8,700 people, including from its inpatient unit at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger and palliative care hub.

Doctors, nurses, care assistants and occupational therapists, all work together to provide support to patients and their families at the most difficult times of their lives.

Alongside Sue Ryder’s expert and compassionate palliative care services, the charity gives support to people living with grief at a time when they need it most. To find out more about about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and the support available visit sueryder.org/stjohns