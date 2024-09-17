The Pope and the King congratulate Ampthill couple on their 60th wedding anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A devoted couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with messages from the Vatican and Buckingham Palace.

Richmond Manor Care Home resident William ‘Willy’ Tiernan and his wife Kathleen were “over the moon” to receive the very special cards.

The couple, who are Roman Catholics, couldn’t believe it when the post arrived with the Papal blessing from Holy Father Francis – and, to top it off, a treasured card from King Charles.

Irish-born Willy, aged 85, said: “It was amazing to think that our names were considered for such an honour, this anniversary is very special to us both.”

Former midwife Kathleen, aged 87, added: “Everyone made such a fuss of us on the day, and to receive the Papal blessing as well as the King’s card was incredible. We are over the moon.”

The couple celebrated their 60th anniversary with extended family at the Dunstable Street care home, where they enjoyed a delicious anniversary chocolate mousse cake.

The pair met at a dance at The George Hotel in Luton in 1962, fell in love, and once married, they bought a plot of land in the village of Sharpenhoe, where they raised their children.

Willy continued to work as a labourer on the railways until he founded his own landscape and construction company, which he ran for 35 years. Kathleen worked as a midwife at the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital.

The couple moved to Ampthill three years ago to be near their family. They have three children and three grandchildren.

Daughter Laura O’Connor said: “We are delighted for Mum and Dad, they really are devoted to one another and have been through the good times and the bad times, but always smiling and getting through things together.”