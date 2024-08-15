The Bedford Sixth Form students celebrate A-level results day
In addition, the number of students achieving high grades A*-B has also improved on last year’s results.
There have been some exceptional performances in many subjects such as Further Maths, Statistics, Ancient History, Italian, Photograph, Drama & Theatre and Film Studies, which all achieved 100% pass rates.
Mark Hughes, Interim Executive Head of Sixth Form Provision said: “We are very proud of all of our A level students receiving their results today. It is always a nerve-wracking day for us and the students but so rewarding to see students secure their chosen university places or take the next steps in their education and careers.
Robin Webber-Jones, Principal of Sixth Forms said: “Our team have been on site from early this morning to celebrate with students but also to offer support to any who may not have done as well as they had hoped. There are many options available to students receiving their results across the country today. No matter what their results are, today is just the beginning and we will work with each student to help them with their next steps.”
