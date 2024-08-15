The Bedford Sixth Form students celebrate A-level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bedford Sixth Form is celebrating A level results day with more students achieving A*-C grades than in the previous year helping to secure places at top universities across the country.

In addition, the number of students achieving high grades A*-B has also improved on last year’s results.

There have been some exceptional performances in many subjects such as Further Maths, Statistics, Ancient History, Italian, Photograph, Drama & Theatre and Film Studies, which all achieved 100% pass rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Hughes, Interim Executive Head of Sixth Form Provision said: “We are very proud of all of our A level students receiving their results today. It is always a nerve-wracking day for us and the students but so rewarding to see students secure their chosen university places or take the next steps in their education and careers.

Twins Raessah & Zafreen Akhtar both secured apprenticeships with top law firms

Robin Webber-Jones, Principal of Sixth Forms said: “Our team have been on site from early this morning to celebrate with students but also to offer support to any who may not have done as well as they had hoped. There are many options available to students receiving their results across the country today. No matter what their results are, today is just the beginning and we will work with each student to help them with their next steps.”

If you want to join The Bedford Sixth Form apply today or for more information about higher education options available closer to home visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/the-bedford-college-group-university-centre/