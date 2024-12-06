Storm Darragh set to disrupt weekend Christmas events in Bedford town centre​​​​​​​

Christmas activities planned for Bedford town centre have been disrupted due to yellow weather warnings.

Bedford Borough Council has announced there will be no stalls or rides in Harpur Square on Saturday. The Charter Market will also be cancelled though the Christmas market in the Harpur Suite will go ahead. A decision on whether the activities will be held on Sunday will be made tomorrow. (7/12)

The decision follows a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office across all parts of England until 6am on Sunday, with Storm Darragh bringing rain and winds of up to 50mph with possible flooding.

A post on the council’s website stated:” Sadly, the weather has taken a turn since we took this photo on Wednesday and we’re having to make some changes to our plans for the weekend.

“We continue to monitor the weather predictions and will have an announcement regarding Sunday for you tomorrow.”