Rotary rebuilding school in Eswatini

Painted and renovated classrooms

Bedford based charity Swaziland Schools Projects celebrated its 25th anniversary last October and is still going strong! Its latest project is to renovate 13 classrooms at the remote Lundzi school in Eswatini (formerly called Swaziland).

The charity does not employ anyone either in the UK or in Eswatini and all work is undertaken by volunteers apart from building work which is by contracted builders.

Recent donations along with grants from:-

Rotary Club of Nene Valley, Northampton

installing ceilings and lighting in 13 classrooms

District Rotary 1070

Graham Bates Trust (in memory of the late Graham Bates) and the Rotary Club of Kenilworth raised the £18000 required to mend leaking roofs, install ceilings and lighting in 13 classrooms, mend windows and doors, provide teaching resources and paint the school inside and out.

False ceilings make a huge difference to the quality of teaching and learning as the tin roofs make classrooms very hot in summer and very cold in winter. Also when it rains, the tin means that pupils struggle to hear the teacher.

The photos show "before" and "after" with over 400 pupils now benefitting from the generosoity of donors.

Further informatin aboyt the Swaziland Schools Projects charity can be found at

www.swazilandschoolsprojects.org