Rotary rebuilding school in Eswatini
The charity does not employ anyone either in the UK or in Eswatini and all work is undertaken by volunteers apart from building work which is by contracted builders.
Recent donations along with grants from:-
Rotary Club of Nene Valley, Northampton
District Rotary 1070
Graham Bates Trust (in memory of the late Graham Bates) and the Rotary Club of Kenilworth raised the £18000 required to mend leaking roofs, install ceilings and lighting in 13 classrooms, mend windows and doors, provide teaching resources and paint the school inside and out.
False ceilings make a huge difference to the quality of teaching and learning as the tin roofs make classrooms very hot in summer and very cold in winter. Also when it rains, the tin means that pupils struggle to hear the teacher.
The photos show "before" and "after" with over 400 pupils now benefitting from the generosoity of donors.
Further informatin aboyt the Swaziland Schools Projects charity can be found at
www.swazilandschoolsprojects.org