Mid Beds MP and Ampthill Mayor in tune with their community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire, Blake Stephenson and Ampthill Town Mayor, Stephen Judge, joined the ranks of the Ampthill & District Choral Society on Saturday, to enjoy an evening of enchanting choral classics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ADCS’ annual spring concert titled, ‘Music of The Habsburg Empire’ transported the audience to the great halls and grand ballrooms of The Habsburg Palaces, filling Ampthill Methodist Church with music from Mozart’s Sancta Maria and Haydn’s Te Deum to the rarely performed, Psalm 42, by Mendelssohn- Bartholdy.

The evening's selection of pieces were commissioned by or played for the imperial family which ruled vast amounts of continental Europe and the New World for over 500 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society was on good form as were their special guests, soprano Philippa Hyde and organist and accompanist, Ian Runnells.

Blake Stephenson MP (C-L) and Mayor Stephen Judge (C-R) with The Ampthill and District Choral Society.

The programme incorporated several soprano arias by George Frideric Handel including Let the Bright Seraphim from Samson and a spritely organ recital of Mendelssohn’s Organ Sonata No.4 in Bb, in full.

Musical Director, Alan Childs, warmly thanked Blake Stephenson MP, Mayor Stephen Judge and Ampthill Town Council for its continued enthusiasm and support of the choir, and of classical music within the local community.

He added: 'It's great to be able to perform all genres of music for our local community to enjoy. We couldn't do it without your support. We look forward to changing the tempo for our Summer Concert, '100 Years of Broadway', on Saturday, 5th July, when we will be joined by the Gadsden Brass Band. It will be a fun night for all the family, at Maulden Village Hall.

Visit: www.ampthillchoral.com for more information.