Leave the car at home – and catch the Six Nations by bus

Darren Roe

Bedfordshire rugby fans are being encouraged to leave car at home and take the bus to watch the Six Nations competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual competition begins this evening when France host Wales, then Scotland will play Italy, and Ireland will take on England tomorrow. Venues around the area, such as local pubs and restaurants are offering rugby fans the chance to get out and support your national teams, and to have a drink during the game.

So now is the time to get together with friends and family and take the safe, easy and great value way to get home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know that this is an exciting time for a lot of rugby fans, many of whom will want a beer or a wine while they support their teams. There is no need to take a risk by driving – our local bus services and professional Drivers will get you home, hopefully after watching a great win!

“Travelling by bus is also the environmentally responsible way to get around. Figures from Bus Users UK show that a brand-new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers. A fully loaded double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.”

The bus is a great value way to get around and the best value tickets are always available on the Stagecoach App – where you can also plan your journey to watch the game!