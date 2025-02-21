Funds raised at local museum for Bedford Women’s Centre

Victoria Kahl, Panacea Museum with Caroline Cook in the Museum Gardens.

Last month, the Panacea Museum in Bedford hosted a very special event, the presentation of a donation cheque from the Panacea Charitable Trust to the Bedford Women’s Centre.

Based on Ampthill Road, Bedford Women’s Centre aims to support women in the community to improve the quality of life for them and their families. They offer one to one support and mentoring, weekly workshops and support groups for women, promoting healthy relationships and working to eradicate Domestic Abuse.

The Museum accepted donations on behalf of the Centre during 2023 and 2024, and was able to present the charity with the ample sum of £2,255.38.

Caroline Cook, Luton All Women’s Centre with Panacea Museum Director Zara Matthews inside the Museum

Museum Director Zara Matthews presented the cheque to Caroline Cook, CEO of Luton All Women’s Centre, which also runs the Bedford branch.

Zara says:

'Each year the Museum fundraises for a local charity through donations boxes on site. We are fortunate to be able to open the Museum free of charge, and instead of taking cash donations for the Museum we pass that money to a local charity. We chose BWC for 2023 – 2024 as the organisation fits well alongside both the female-led Panacea story and the objectives of the Panacea Charitable Trust.'

The Panacea Museum’s chosen charity for 2025 is Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Moggerhanger, with funds being raised at reception. Several of the museum’s volunteers also fundraise for the charity, with sales of crochet, plants and books.