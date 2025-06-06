Dementia Bus arrives at Clarendon House Care Home
Across the two days, the event saw strong attendance from Clarendon House care teams, local families, community members, and head office representatives, who all took part in the immersive experience.
Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants describing the tour as deeply moving and thought provoking. Several noted that it had fundamentally changed how they view and support those living with dementia as well as recognising the signs.
The training, delivered by Training 2 Care, used sensory tools such as vision-altering goggles, headphones playing distracting noise, and shoe inserts to simulate the discomfort and confusion often experienced by people with dementia.
Participants were challenged to carry out everyday tasks, with many expressing how difficult and emotional the experience was.
Open conversations around Dementia
“The aim of the tour was to help people gain a deeper insight into the everyday experiences and difficulties faced by individuals living with dementia. This experience reinforced the importance of compassionate, person-centred care. We Welcomed relatives, community members, and our colleagues from our sister care home, Astley Hall, for open conversations and shared reflections and learning.”
- Kerry Smith, Regional Manager, Clarendon House Care Home
“I went on the dementia bus today. It was an enlightening experience. I also felt quite vulnerable. I would recommend anyone with a relative living with dementia to try it as it could help understand what they feel”
- Family member, Karen Jones
Dementia Action Week 2025
The Virtual Dementia Tour Bus visit, held ahead of Dementia Action Week (19–25 May 2025), opened up conversations and activities around dementia, recognising the signs and the importance of early diagnosis, reflecting Clarendon House’s ongoing commitment to greater understanding and support for those affected by dementia.