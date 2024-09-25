Cyclists pedal across three countries to honour Bedford friend lost to brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost a dozen cyclists pedalled with purpose from England to Belgium in memory of a friend who died of brain cancer.

The team completed 280km (174miles) over two days, cycling from Greenwich Park in London, through France, finishing up in Bruges, Belgium on Saturday (14 September) in honour of Emma Elliott who died of a glioblastoma (GBM) in October 2023 aged 49.

Emma, who worked as a midwife and health visitor at Bedford Hospital, was diagnosed in 2021 after developing vertigo and tinnitus. She left behind her husband John, son, Harry and daughter Beth, and grandchildren Elsie and Freddie

Led by event organiser Melanie Smith, 44 from Thornton, Milton Keynes, the team raised almost £11,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research in memory of friend,

The team at the finish line in Bruges

Melanie works as a midwife at Milton Keynes General Hospital She knew of Emma through a mutual friend and colleague.

Melanie said: “Although I never met Emma, I followed her diagnosis closely and felt compelled to do something to show my support for her. Her strength, positivity and courage touched me and resonated so deeply. We finished in Bruges with her family and friends holding up a banner and cheering for us which was a very emotional reunion.”

A team of 11 set off alongside Melanie, including: Matt Bassano, Damien Wiffin, Tristan Whates, Martyn Morris, Rob Kersey, Alex Romaine, Louisa Ashby, Becky Hobbs, Dan Hobbs, and Lousie Dickson.

They covered 5,000ft of elevation as they reached the first check point in Dover. Shortly before, one rider, Louise, was forced to pull out of the cycle after a loose horse collided with her causing her to break her back in three places.

Emma Elliott

In 2008, Melanie overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She added: “There are some things we didn’t plan for and never expected to finish with one less rider. Louise is resting and recovering at home, and I think that made us even more determined to finish the challenge.”

The ride was also in memory of Nat Hobbs who died of bowel cancer just six months ago.

Mel added: “I’m in no way a cyclist and only got on the bike to train for this event. It was very tough at times as I have reduced lung function due to the chemotherapy, I received for my Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Some people in the group were avid riders and when we struggled, these people would appear by your side, spurring you on with words of encouragement. It was the best team effort and couldn’t have done it without them.

“It’s something that we would like to do annually for Brain Tumour Research as Emma felt passionately about the work of the charity and her family.”

Louisa, Melaine and Becky at the finish with their medals

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Emma’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. Mel has done a brilliant job in organising the event and £11,000 is a huge amount of money that will contribute towards researching kinder treatments and eventually a cure for all types of brain tumours. A huge thanks to Melanie and all the riders and we would like to wish Louise all the best in her recovery.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Mel’s London to Bruges cycle ride, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/melanie-smith-1717688084418