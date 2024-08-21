COLUMN: A summer of contrasts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was raining as I sat down to write this column, and it made me stop to reflect on a summer of contrasts. In the same way we've had hot sunny days over the last few weeks, peppered by rain and the occasional chillier turn - events over the recent weeks in Bedford and Kempston and across the UK have showcased both the very best of Britain and the constant threat of those that seek to divide us.

The Olympics in Paris were an incredible spectacle. Not only were they a fantastic example of athletic prowess, hard work, dedication and national pride with Team GB winning a total of 65 medals, beating the result from Tokyo, and matching that of London 2012, but they were an opportunity to witness significant and magical moments more generally. Who could fail to be moved by boxer Cindy Ngamba’s history-making achievement as the first medal winner from the Refugee Olympic Team, or the incredible efforts of athletes Nada Hafez (Egypt) and Yaylagul Ramazanova (Azerbaijan), competing at the highest international levels whilst in the later stages of pregnancy. A number of gracious retirements from competition (Andy Murray and Tom Daley included), nail-biting finishes, countless incredible victories, devastating losses and many, many occasions on which podiums were lit up by the best examples of grace in victory and defeat with winners applauding each other regardless of which country they came from.

France hosted a momentous competition and I sincerely hope the Olympic spirit and underpinning values of excellence, respect and friendship continue to influence the public mood and consciousness over the coming months, not least because we also have the Paralympics to look forward to in just a few short days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In sharp contrast, we have had the feelings of anxiety, stress, fear and sadness many of us would have felt awful events of recent weeks with far-right thugs attempting to riot and incite violence across the country. Whilst Bedford was thought to be a target location, thankfully nothing materialised on this occasion. I was heartened to see the community spirit of local residents, friends and neighbours supporting each-other regardless of race, religion or background.

Mohammad Yasin MP

But just like the weather, which over the last couple of days would suggest summer is coming to an end, it’s now time for change. As August gives way to September, children will be returning to school across the constituency and MPs will be heading back to Westminster.

Recess has given me the opportunity to spend real, quality time in the constituency I am so proud to live in and represent. It has been a joy to visit countless business events and organisations over the last few weeks. It’s now time to put those conversations into action in Parliament and I look forward to standing up for our towns at every opportunity. We have the chance to bring about real change locally and nationally and I anticipate hard work and exciting developments in the months and years to come. As ever, please contact me and my team with any concerns or if you need advice or support.