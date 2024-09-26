Bedford local to complete two marathons in two weeks for Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Fry from Bedford is tackling not one, but two gruelling marathons over the next two months - starting with the Berlin Marathon this September before heading state-side to run the Chicago Marathon in October. He will be raising money for Sue Ryder in memory of his grandad, John Cullinane, who was cared for at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice more than 20 years ago.

This isn’t the first time 43-year-old Michael, who owns Fry Estate Agents in Castle Lane, has taken on a marathon to support the national palliative care and bereavement charity having completed the London Marathon in 2022 and the New York Marathon in 2023. Across the two marathons, he raised an astonishing £13,080 so that Sue Ryder can continue to be there for families when it matters.

Michael hopes to cross the finish line in Berlin on September 29 and Chicago on October 13, 2024—just two weeks apart – as he continues in his bid to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity, and attempts to complete the World Marathon Majors, known as the ‘big six’.

Micheal’s running journey began during Covid lockdown and he hasn’t stopped since. “I am now that guy on the treadmill when people arrive at the gym, and I am still on there when they leave! My friends laugh at me because I just can’t stop running,” he said.

Michael at the London Marathon -the first of many to come

"It was at London Marathon 2022 when I was crossing the finish line, I spotted that alongside their London medal some people were holding a second medal. It looked pretty special, and I thought what is that? I discovered that it's six medals in one you get once you complete the World Marathon Major.

“Since I have made it my mission to do them all. Chicago will be my fourth. And while doing them I want to continue to raise as much money for Sue Ryder as possible."

The World Marathon Majors include London, Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City.

Michael has already surpassed his fundraising target for the Chicago Marathon, raising over £2,000 to date, with a recent curry night event at a local restaurant Dadaji's, and a quiz night at Bridges Espresso Bar in Bedford, helping him to reach his goal.

"First and foremost, it's important to me to raise money for Sue Ryder, but not only do I fundraise, I also make sure that at every one of my fundraising events that I am raising awareness of the charity too. From my curry quiz night last week, two people I know signed up to Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike Bedford.

On his gameplan for Berlin and Chicago, Michael says: "When you do a marathon, you put yourself into a place you've never been before each and every time. it's a tough gig, and you need a good playlist," Michael joked. “Crossing the line on my fourth marathon is going to be brilliant!”

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John Hospice, said: "We are incredibly thankful to Michael for his continued commitment to pounding the pavements to honour his grandad and to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder. Thanks to people like Micheal, we can ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone. We wish him the very best of luck in Chicago and Berlin and look forward to following his journey as he also tackles a personal goal of completing the ‘big six’.”

To donate to Michael’s fundraising total, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/michael-fry