Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kick the January job hunt off with this game-changing step most people overlook 🎯

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kickstart your January job hunt with this powerful, unconventional strategy

Writing a ‘future you’ job description helps clarify your goals and aspirations

This simple exercise boosts confidence and turns career dreams into actionable plans

Take charge of your career by mapping out your vision before hitting the job boards

As the calendar flips to January, many of us resolve to revamp our careers, land new opportunities, or even make a fresh start.

Yet, the key to a successful job hunt isn’t always about updating your resume, polishing your LinkedIn profile, or scouring job boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While those are essential steps, there’s one often-overlooked action that can set you apart: writing a job description - for your future self.

This isn’t just an exercise in wishful thinking. Crafting a detailed, aspirational job description allows you to clarify your goals, align your skills with your ambitions, and approach the job market with laser-focused intent. Here’s how you can do it and why it works.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Why write a job description for your future self?

Clarity in Chaos: Job searching can feel overwhelming. You’re inundated with job listings, recruiter messages, and conflicting advice. Writing your future job description narrows the field.

It forces you to focus on the roles, responsibilities, and environments that truly resonate with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confidence Boost: When you articulate what you want, you shift from being reactive to proactive. You’re no longer just another applicant; you’re a professional with a clear vision.

This confidence is magnetic and comes through in your applications and interviews.

Manifestation Meets Strategy: Think of this as a practical vision board. By describing your ideal role, you’re not just daydreaming; you’re identifying actionable steps to make it real. This exercise bridges the gap between imagination and reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to write your "Future You" job description

Start with the basics: Pretend you’re writing a job ad for the role you want to step into in 2024. Include a job title, industry, and the type of company you’d like to work for.

For example: "Creative Marketing Manager at a mid-sized sustainable fashion brand."

Define the responsibilities: Be specific. What tasks excite you? What challenges are you eager to tackle?

Avoid vague phrases like “manage projects” and instead write: “Lead cross-functional teams to execute social media campaigns, increasing engagement by 30% year over year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

List the skills and qualifications: Detail the skills you want to showcase or develop further. This isn’t about meeting someone else’s criteria; it’s about imagining the full potential of your own expertise.

For example: “Strong storytelling ability with a focus on digital media trends, proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and experienced in performance analytics.”

Set the tone for the work environment: Culture matters. Describe the kind of workplace you thrive in. Do you want remote flexibility? A collaborative team? Opportunities for growth?

For instance: “A dynamic, inclusive team culture where creativity and experimentation are celebrated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look ahead with metrics: What impact do you want to make? Write measurable goals into your description, such as: “Developed a customer loyalty program that boosted retention rates by 15% within the first six months.”

Take it one step further

Once you’ve written your ideal job description, treat it like a roadmap. Compare it to your current resume and LinkedIn profile. Are there gaps in skills or experience? If so, January is the perfect time to address them.

Sign up for an online course, volunteer for a relevant project, or even start a side hustle that builds your expertise. Then, incorporate your future job description into your job search.

Use the language and goals you’ve outlined to craft tailored cover letters. Reference your aspirations in interviews to show potential employers that you’re not just looking for a paycheck - you’re driven by purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why this works

Employers are drawn to candidates who know what they want and how they can contribute. Writing your "future you" job description helps you articulate this with precision and passion.

It’s not a conventional piece of advice, but it’s a transformative one. After all, you’re not just looking for any job - you’re looking for the right job.

So before you dive headfirst into the January job hunt, take 30 minutes to map out your future. Write it down, refine it, and let it guide your next steps. It’s one small action that can lead to big results - and the career of your dreams.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.