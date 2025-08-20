Premium cocktail brand based in Bedford named finalist for best new business award

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST
Ellie and Lucy from Letterbox Cocktails in Bedfordplaceholder image
It’s a case of cheers all round as Bedford’s Letterbox Cocktails has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best New Business category at the Best Business Awards 2025.

The recognition celebrates Letterbox Cocktails’ entry into the food and drink scene, delivering premium, handcrafted cocktails directly to doors across the UK.

Since launching in 2023, the brand has gained a loyal following and is fast becoming known for its innovation, distinctive packaging, and viral product drops – including the soon-to-launch Face Twister cocktail.

To mark the occasion, the company’s two youngest team members, Lucy, aged 23, and Ellie, aged 23, will be representing the brand at the awards ceremony in Daventry this October.

Lucy said: “Being nominated is already such a win for us. We’re proud to be part of a team that’s building something fresh, fun, and totally different in the drinks industry.”

Ellie added: “This has been a huge team effort, and it’s exciting to see Letterbox Cocktails getting this kind of recognition so early on. We can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Winners will be announced at a special event in the autumn.

