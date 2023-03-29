News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
7 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
9 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
9 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Those using Bedford's warm spaces passes the 2,000 mark, staggering data reveals

“It is awful that we are in this situation where people can’t afford to stay warm,” says mayor

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:05 BST

Attendance figures for the Bedford’s warm spaces have passed a staggering 2,000 as residents continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

And with only 15 of the 30 organisations submitting their figures – the actual number could be even higher.

Read More
Meet the Bedford man taking on the likes of MusicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile and Apple
Most Popular
Mayor Dave at the St Mary's warm space is December
Mayor Dave at the St Mary's warm space is December
Mayor Dave at the St Mary's warm space is December

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “It is awful that we are in this situation where people can’t afford to stay warm.

"The numbers are heartbreaking – yet they show this initiative has been needed and provides vital support to residents.

"I’d like to thank the team for setting the network up so quickly and the huge number of organisations that have come forward to offer their buildings and kindness to our most vulnerable residents.”

Visit here to find out where your nearest warm space is

The Warm Spaces Network forms part of Bedford Borough Council’s response to the cost-of-living crisis for residents.

Mayor Dave has also given grants to Bedford Foodbank, Citizen’s Advice, Age UK and Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity.

And last week, the council partnered with Gibbs and Dandy and Bedfordshire Fire Service to offer free LED lightbulbs to vulnerable residents

Dave added: “I’m pleased we have been able to put in these extra schemes to support people.

"This comes on top of the support we already offer to residents including up to 100% council tax support, freezing residents’ fees and charges and keeping council tax down whilst most other councils are raising it by the maximum.”

You can check your council tax here with our interactive table

Apart from determining the tax base for each parish, the council has no role in setting the parish precepts – or the police or fire service.

BedfordMayorBedford Borough CouncilAge UK